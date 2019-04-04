Philpott says PM’s apology would have kept SNC-Lavalin affair in check

Jane Philpott told the CBC today that an apology from Justin Trudeau would have kept the SNC-Lavalin affair under control.

There have been accusations that the PMO pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould to cut the company a legal break related to a criminal bribery case. Both Philpott and the former justice minister were booted from the Liberal caucus earlier this week.

Trump says U.S. made Canada “nice” on trade

Donald Trump says they made Canada “nice” during the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement negotiations.

The U.S. president called Canada “very, very tough” during a speech and that the country is taking advantage of the U.S. when it comes to trade. He also claimed that American farmers were restricted from selling their wares here, despite Canada being the biggest market for American agricultural exports in 2017.

New Zealand mosque shooter facing 89 murder and attempted murder charges

The man accused of shooting worshippers at two New Zealand mosques last month will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges in his next court appearance in Christchurch tomorrow. The judge says Friday’s brief hearing will mainly be about the suspect’s legal representation, as he has said he wants to represent himself.