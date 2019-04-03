The City of Castlegar continues to receive applications for non-medical cannabis retail stores. Monday’s was the sixth to received support from City Council. Kootenay Cannbis Ltd. is hoping to set up shop at 1306 Columbia Avenue. There is no cap on the number of stores allowed and the proposed location is an existing commercial building. No written responses were received as a result of the advertisement pertaining to the application. The recommendation will be sent to the Province for final approval.