Incorrect sensor data pushed plane’s nose down before crash

Boeing’s anti-stall software kicked in up to four times before the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

This from a Reuters report on the investigation into why the 737 Max jet went into the ground just months after the same model plane crashed in Indonesia. The report says the incorrect sensor data forced the software to push the plane’s nose down.

Opposition slamming Wilson-Raybould, Philpott caucus ejections

The opposition parties aren’t mincing words in how they view the prime minister’s expulsion of two prominent MPs from the Liberal caucus.

New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan says Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott were turfed because they simply spoke truth to power and the NDP would welcome either of them into its caucus. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer agreed, and offered a similar invitation.

Testimony: stage that collapsed before Radiohead concert had flawed design

The head of the company that built a stage that collapsed before a Radiohead concert in Toronto says the design was flawed from the start. The stage fell apart seven years ago killing a drum tech. Dale Martin testified at the coroner’s inquest yesterday that the design called for a roof truss piece that “never existed.”