A motorcycle and vehicle were involved in a collision on Columbia Avenue in Castlegar this afternoon that stopped traffic temporarily. Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio says they were called just after 4:00 o’clock to the intersection with Second Street. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with undetermined injuries. Traffic was stopped in all directions while emergency crews were on scene but was moving again around 4:30PM.

RCMP are investigating the cause.