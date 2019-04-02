Street line marking in Castlegar will be done by a different company this year. Mayor Bruno Tassone explains they had some issues last year.

“They faded real quick. I’m pretty sure that was probably the major issue. It wasn’t good quality.”

There were complaints from multiple municipalities and the company is no longer in business, according to an update from City staff.

Council voted in favour of awarding the contract to the lone bidder, Aardvark Pavement Marking Services for the next three years. The service will cost quite a bit more, however. This recent tender represents an increase of over 35 per cent from the 2016 to 2018 numbers. City staff followed up with seven municipalities, which confirmed that there has been an increase related to material costs. The work will cost $69,970.03 in 2019, $71,525.91 in 2020 and $73,255.08 in 2021 (plus GST).

Work should begin in May, weather permitting and be substantially completed no later than mid-June. The City is responsible for approximately 88 kilometres of paved roads which include features such as bicycle lanes, crosswalks and directional symbols.