Castlegar City Hall will soon receive an environmentally friendly upgrade. A $65,000 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) will help to install solar panels on the building’s roof. The City will contribute $10,750 of the $100,000 project. $25,000 in capital funding, as well as project planning and engineering will come from BC Solar Now, an organization with a mandate to engage Canadians in a global shift to renewable energy.

The new panels will create an energy savings for the city of about $2,700 annually and help the community move toward energy efficiency and self-reliant community energy generation objectives. Both are contained in the Official Community Plan.

The project has been in the works for some time, but depended on grant funding from the CBT.

Mayor Bruno Tassone describes Castlegar as a dynamic community that is always looking for creative infrastructure and energy solutions.

To learn more, click here.