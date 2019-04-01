The West Kootenay Timberwolves are looking for lacrosse players as their second season gets set to kick off. Last year was the first time there was a lacrosse team at that level since 2007 and 2008. President Suzanne Belanger invite men and women who are interested to come to a practice and learn more about the team.

“We’re looking for players born between 1998 and 2002. It’s a Junior B entry level team so players returning to lacrosse are welcome as well new players that transfer over from other sports.”

The team will be part of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League, she explains, and will be defending their championship title.

“We’ll be playing teams from the Calgary area. We’re going to have four teams from Alberta travelling to the West Kootenays for home games with us, as well as Cranbrook. And we’ll be travelling to Cranbrook and the Calgary area.”

Head Coach Peter Youngblut will share the bench with Assistant Coaches Kevin Floyd and Rob Van Beek, and Goaltending Coach Tyler Landry. This experienced coaching team has a combined 40 years of playing experience at the Junior, Senior and Pro levels, in Canada and in the United States.

Prospects can practice with the team until mid-April at the Rossland Arena on Tuesdays at 7:30PM and Thursday at 8:00PM. Thursdays will be moving to the Castlegar Complex on April 18. Interested players can contact the club at wkjrlax@gmail.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram (wkjrlax).

The first home game is on Saturday, May 11 vs. Medicine Hat Sun Devils. The season runs until mid-July.