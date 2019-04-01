A reminder from the Castlegar Fire Department this spring not to burn yard or garden waste. It is prohibited within city boundaries and can result in a number of fines as outlined in City of Castlegar Bylaws 905 and 1170.

Municipal Ticket Schedule, Bylaw 1179, includes but is not limited to the following:

$500 for burning prohibited material

$300 for a nuisance fire

$300 for starting a fire without a permit

$300 burning without a competent adult in charge

$300 burning without adequate fire fighting equipment present

A service fee may also be applied should the fire department have to respond and extinguish a prohibited fire. The 2018 provincial rates are:

$595/hour for an Engine Company

$826/hour for a Aerial Company

$369/hour for a Water Tender

$63/hour for Incident Command

Yard waste can be taken to the city provided recycling area next to the rec centre free of charge. Visit the Castlegar Fire Department’s Facebook page for more information.