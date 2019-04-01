The Province has reduced the 2019 kokanee season to four days compared to 28 last year. The Ministry of Forests, Land and Natural Resources says this is in response to uncertainty around their current numbers. The 2019 kokanee regulation for the west arm of Kootenay Lake is catch-and-release only all year except for April 1-2 and July 1-2, when the daily quota will be five.

The ministry and its partners will continue their management efforts to ensure the long-term health of kokanee populations. Harvest opportunity exists when populations are higher than escapement targets, which is the number of kokanee needed to meet conservation requirements.