The Province continues to assist with and oversee clean up efforts after a fuel spill in the South Salmo River this week.

Joshua Watts is an Environmental Emergency Response Officer who conducted an overflight of the incident site yesterday:

“On that over flight fuel sheen was observed on the Salmo River down to the confluence of the Salmo and Pend D’Oreille Rivers. A less prevalent sheen was observed from the confluence down to BC Hydro’s 7 Mile Dam which is approximately 25 kilometres from the impact site.”

He estimates that 50,000 litres of fuel was spilled and explains the steps being taken:

“Environmental monitoring is ongoing. Including air monitoring on site, water sampling, shoreline assessment, wildlife management – to address reports of fish mortality at the impact site.”

The response person or spill-er is legally required to manage the clean up and cost.

West Can Bulk Transport has hired response contractors to address the clean up and environmental impacts.

A B-train fuel tanker truck was carrying diesel and gasoline and the remaining fuel was offloaded last night.

Recovery efforts continued throughout the day to remove any remaining wreckage from the site.

You can visit the Spill Incident website here.