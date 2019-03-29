A new app service will make it very easy for Trail residents to report any issues they see to the City.

The Really Simple Reporting App allow residents to snap a photo which will be sent directly to one of the City’s departments with the GPS coordinates. Communications and Event Coordinator Andrea Jolly says it’s great to have when you’re out and about.

” It allows residents to take a picture of an issue or problem that they may see. For example, if someone’s walking across the sky walk, or they’re in East Trail and they see a pot hole, or if they’re at a park and they see an issue, they can simply take a photo and follow the steps through the app.”

There are a number of different categories including Bylaw, Parks, Roads, Water and Sewer, Public Works, or Custom for anything else that comes up that’s not included in the other categories.

Jolly hopes people might also use the Custom button to send a message about something people like within the community or feel crews have done a great job with. She adds you can use it outside of the city limits as well. If you see an issue in another municipality and take a photo on the app, an e-mail will be sent to a representative with the municipality.

It’s a free download for both iPhones and Androids. Click here for more information.