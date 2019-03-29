Castlegar fire crews respond to a fire at a home on 7th Ave on the evening of March 28

The Castlegar Fire Department responded to a house fire on 7th Avenue just after 5:00pm yesterday (March 28). Chief Sam Lattanzio says they arrived to find smoke coming from one of the windows.

“We responded with engine one, ladder one, and eventually our engine two arrived on scene. We had 17 fire fighters in all.”

There were no injuries as the home owners discovered the smoke when they arrived home and called 911. Chief Lattanzio also wants to highlight that the fire was contained to the one bedroom as the door was closed.

“The door to that bedroom was closed which mitigated the fire spread and damage throughout the rest of the home, so that’s one of the things we’d like to, as a public safety announcement, the importance of closing doors when you’re not home and when you’re asleep.”

Chief Lattanzio says they were able to get things under control in about 25 minutes and that the fire is not considered suspicious.