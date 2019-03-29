The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is extending winter tire and chain requirements to April 30 from March 31 for select BC highways.

Those include Highway 3 through the Paulson and Kootenay Passes, and Highway 3B from Nancy Green to Rossland. The highways entering Nelson are among the sections excluded.

You’re urged to drive to the current conditions and use caution while crews maintain road conditions. People should also ensure vehicle tires are in good condition, and have the mountain/snowflake or mud/snow symbols imprinted.

For a map of affected routes in the area click here.