The Regional District of Central Kootenay says its in touch with its provincial partners and RCMP after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at the Kootenay Pass yesterday evening that spilled a significant amount of fuel into the Salmo River. The regional district’s role is to stay in contact with the Ministry of the Environment and Interior Health to ensure the safety of the public, explains Emergency Program Manager Chris Johnson.

Interior Health has identified no registered drinking water users downstream of the spill site and says there is a low risk to public health.

Residents who may draw their water from the river between the crash site and the Salmo River at the United States border, are advised to be alert and check their water for any signs of diesel fuel including sheen or fuel odour.

Interior Health also advises that all residents and recreational users in the affected area should not use the river water if it smells or tastes like fuel. Fuel is easily detected by smell and taste at very low concentrations. This includes drinking, swimming, showering/bathing or brushing teeth. A short, one-time exposure to fuel will not normally cause any long-term health effects, according to Interior Health. Prolong exposure may result in eye or skin irritation, dizziness, difficulty breathing, headache and vomiting.

