RCMP attended to a single vehicle crash on Highway 3 near the bottom of Kootenay Pass at 8:20 pm yesterday (Wednesday), which resulted in one fatality and a significant fuel spill into the Salmo River.

Investigators were hampered by the Salmo River fuel spill, but were able to confirm that the driver and lone occupant, an Alberta man, was deceased.

Highway 3 through the Kootenay Pass will be closed while environmental emergency response assesses the situation and whether it is safe for police to continue their investigation.

As of right now (7:54 am), the Pass will remain closed until tomorrow (Friday) morning at approximately 9 am.

A detour is available via the Kootenay Lake ferry, and updates will be made available via DriveBC