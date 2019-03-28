Overdose prevention sites being considered by Canada’s prisoner service

Canada’s prisoner service is considering opening overdose prevention sites as it expands a needle-exchange program for offenders who inject smuggled drugs.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it’s in the early stages of exploring the sites as another harm-reduction option. It has rolled out needle-exchange programs, currently in place in five provinces, aimed at preventing the transmission of HIV and hepatitis C from equipment shared by intravenous drug users.

BC Coroners Service launches online map for discovery of human remains

The BC Coroners Service has launched an online, interactive map of where unidentified human remains have been found.

They say it’s in an effort to generate new leads that could help close investigations in scores of active and cold cases and it’s believed to be the first of its kind in the country. Officials are hoping other provinces will join in to eventually create a national map.

Passengers stranded after Icelandic airline WOW Air ceases operations

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air says it has ceased operations, stranding passengers across two continents.

The airline began operations in 2012 and expanded quickly, specializing in ultra-cheap flights between North America and Europe, with flights from 27 airports including Toronto and Montreal. It isn’t clear yet if any Canadians have been left stranded overseas.

Winning ticket sold in Wisconsin for American Powerball lottery

If you picked up a ticket stateside in the American Powerball lottery hoping to be a big winner, you’re out of luck.

A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers Wednesday night to win what grew to become the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The Powerball website says due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to about $768 million at draw-time, with a cash option of $477 million before taxes.