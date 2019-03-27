A number of big capitol projects are outlined in the City of Trail’s budget this year. The demolition of the Union Hotel Phase II is estimated at $950,000, skate part landscaping is estimated at $196,000 and the design for secondary access to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is anticipated to cost $250,000.

This week, council awarded two contracts to Redwood Engineering for consulting services on the Union demolition. Work includes the engineering design, construction contract creation and contract tendering services, in the amount of $39,121.73 (exclusive of taxes). The second contract is for $79,365.00 (exclusive of taxes) and covers construction supervision, geotechnical engineering, contract administration, and project completion services.

Councillor Sandy Santori highlights that infrastructure is one of council’s main priorities this budget.

“That will consist of millions of dollars of investment. Unfortunately, with the other projects haven taken place in the past, infrastructure did take a bit of a back seat, but now it’s at the forefront and based on our strategy that’s what we’re going to do carrying forward.”

The upgrades for Iris Crescent in Glenmerry is one example, which involves water, sewer and road work and is approximately $1-million; however, that project has been in the books for several years. Councillor Santori also highlights that there will be retaining walls built near the old bridge.

A 3.5 per cent increase in the property tax levy, as compared to 2018, is anticipated. The Major Industrial Rate Class apportioned share of the total property tax levy will be maintained at just over 61 per cent. The residential parcel tax will also be maintained at $260.