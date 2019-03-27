he Learning Centre in the Village of Slocan is becoming more high-tech with support from Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Technology Program (submitted)

Providing access to free technology is a priority for the Columbia Basin Trust and over $600,000 in grant funding will help make that happen. The Community Technology Program was launched in the fall and will support nine projects in the basin. Nicole MacLellan with the Trust explained why it’s an important goal.

“The purpose is really to create opportunities for basin residents to access technology that they otherwise wouldn’t have access to for free, and that’s because so much of our lives revolves around technology these days.”

The Nelson Public Library is receiving over $85,000, as is the W E Graham Community Service Society in the Village of Slocan.

“That tech enabled space is going to include a laser cutter and engraver, two 3D printers and robotics kits,” says MacLellan about the Learning Centre in Slocan. She adds part of the update is also “a video conferencing station for residents to use for interviews, remote training and meetings as well as access to online learning resources and programs that will support local residents to use the technology.”

The over $18,000 grant for the Castlegar and District Public Library includes a digitization station that will allow “community members to archive and preserve their old photos and film by converting them to digital” explained MacLellan. Two new computers, a Pop-up lab with up to 10 notebook computers and a digital projector and screen are included in the grant funding as well.

It’s two-year program that will provide a total of $1.5-million to registered non-profit organizations, First Nations and local governments that operate public spaces like libraries and community centres. A second intake for grant proposals is open right now. To see a full list of the nine projects receiving funding this spring, click here.