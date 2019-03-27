Former justice minister gives committee SNC-Lavalin materials

Jody Wilson-Raybould has given the Commons justice committee emails and text messages related to the ongoing SNC-Lavalin issue, along with a written statement.

Before they can be made public they have to be examined so things like personal information can be removed. The former justice minister committed to handing the documents over to the committee after an inquiry into the matter was shut down by the Liberals without having Wilson-Raybould testify a second time.

She’s also joining Conservatives in a call to have an investigation opened into who leaked information to the media that there was tension between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over a Supreme Court just pick.

Former OPP commissioner suing Ontario Premier

The OPP’s former deputy and interim commissioner is suing Premier Doug Ford for $5 million.

Braid Blair says Ford ruined his reputation in a malicious and deliberate act of reprisal. Blair was fired earlier this month after saying Ford interfered with police operations when Ron Taverner, a friend of the premier’s, was chosen as OPP Commissioner.

British PM says if Brexit passes, she’ll step down

British Prime Minister Theresa May has told her Conservative MPs she’ll step down if they pass her Brexit deal.

It’s already failed two votes. The UK was scheduled to leave the European Union on Friday, but the EU has agreed to a May 22nd departure if a Brexit deal can get done this week.

Facebook deems white nationalism, separatism as hate speech

Facebook is adding white nationalism and white separatism to its list of banned hate speech.

The social media company has been pressured in the past to make the change. Previously Facebook held the position that those concepts were part of larger nationalism and separatism discussions which is why it didn’t ban them in the past.

Broncos crash truck owner fined $5k

The owner of the truck involved in the Humboldt Broncos crash has pleaded guilty to five safety-related charges.

Sukhmander Singh will pay a total fine of $5,000 for the infractions. The driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was sentenced to eight years in prison last Friday.