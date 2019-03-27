The City of Trail would like to inform the public and residents of Shaver’s Bench and Miral Heights that these areas will temporarily be on treated water starting Monday, April 1 until further notice. This is due to water infrastructure updates and temporarily re-routing water directly from the Water Treatment Plant instead of a non-chlorinated well. Residents may notice a different odour to the water, but it is completely safe to drink, according to the City.

The City of Trail apologizes for any inconvenience. Questions or concerns, can be directed to the Public Works Department at 250-364-0840.