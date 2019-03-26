The Slocan Valley Historical Society has acquired a very special piece of history. A 90-year-old wooden Japanese-Canadian fishing boat located in Kaslo, the last remaining in all of Canada, will be on display permanently in the Village of Slocan. Joyce Johnson is the president for the historical society and explains how it came to their attention.

“Joy Kogawa, who’s a fairly well known author, she was interned in Slocan during the Second World War, she recognized the boat as one that was built by her friends, the Matsumotos, and through conversation with other folks in Kaslo, we were approached to take on this project.”

The boat was partially submerged, but is still in good shape according to Johnson. The society has been able to purchase it but restoration work is still needed before being used in a dry-land display. The goal is to not only preserve the unique vessel, but the story behind it as well.

“The Matsumoto family in Prince Rupert built her in 1929,” explains Johnson. “When they were interned in Slocan in 1942, the story is fairly well known, that there was not a whole lot of places for the Japanese people to live and so the Matsumoto family put their carpenters to work and they designed and built many of the internment shacks in the Slocan Valley.”

The total cost is about $20,000-$30,000 for the restoration alone, plus costs for the permanent display shelter; however, many have already jumped in to help.

“Local logger Gary Burns who’s donating the timber for the shelter. The shipwright Eric Chevalier has given some of his time and certainly he’s storing the boat for us, so we have a lot of people that are bringing their expertise to the table,” explains Johnson.

The society also received funds from the Columbia Basin Trust, Joy Kogawa, and Ian Fraser for the purchase of the boat. For its restoration, Johnson says they will be applying for grants. She adds any small donations will add up over time and anyone wanting to help out can contact her at 250-355-2230.

The Village of Slocan, Slocan Valley Historical Trail Society, and Recreation Sites and Trails BC are also in support of the project. A piece of crowd land just outside the Village between the Rail Trail and Main Street has been identified as the spot for the permanent display.