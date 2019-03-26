Syringa Provincial Park is one of six Class A parks which could be adding land (not pictured)

A number of parks in the Kootenays could be seeing an expansion. The Province announced yesterday proposed amendments to the Protected Areas of British Columbia Act which could add approximately 107 hectares of new land to six existing Class A parks. That includes 35 hectares to Syringa Provincial Park near Castlegar and four hectares to Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park. In the East Kootenay, 17 additional hectares are proposed for Kikomun Creek Provincial Park. The additions are the result of private land acquisitions

The amendments will also replace boundary descriptions with official plans for two ecological reserves (Gilnockie Creek and Trout Creek) and three Class A parks (Conkle Lake, Jewel Lake and Johnston Creek). Official plans provide a clearer description of where the parks or protected area boundaries are located, leading to less chance of unintentional trespassing.

From the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy: