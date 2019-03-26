The first State of the Kootenays: An Economic Update happens on April 11. The event is presented by Castlegar & District Economic Development and The Chamber of Commerce. Economic Development Officer Mark Laver says it’s geared towards businesses and attendees will get various perspectives on the economy.

“It’s a business focused event with an update from a world renowned economist and then we’ll also have a panel of local business leaders talking about the state of their businesses and the local economy.”

The keynote speaker for the evening is Helmut Pastrick, Chief Economist with Central 1 Credit Union. Panelists include Ken Kalesnikoff with Kalesnikoff Lumber, Angus Graeme, President with Selkirk College, and a speaker from the i4C Innovation Centre in Trail. The panelists will be talking about the challenges and successes of the local economy and there will be a Q and A session to follow.

It’s a great opportunity to network and learn more about the bigger picture going on around local businesses, according to Laver.

Tickets are close to being sold out and he recommends to get a ticket sooner than later if you’d still like to go. You can buy them and learn more about the event here.