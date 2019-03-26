News Smokies Playoff Run Snuffed in 5-2 Defeat SHARE ON: Alex Martin, staff Tuesday, Mar. 26th, 2019 The Vipers offense struck for three goals in the first period as Vernon downed Trail 5-2 to take the best-of-seven series in a full seven games. Jagger Williamson had the game winner and an apple to secure first star honours, while Josh Latta added a pair of goals. Hayden Rowan and Braeden Tuck replied for the visitors. Vernon takes on Wenatchee in the next round. Tags: BCHLhockeySmoke EatersSmokiesSportsTrailTrail Smoke EatersVernon Vipers