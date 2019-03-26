The Vipers offense struck for three goals in the first period as Vernon downed Trail 5-2 to take the best-of-seven series in a full seven games.

Jagger Williamson had the game winner and an apple to secure first star honours, while Josh Latta added a pair of goals.

Hayden Rowan and Braeden Tuck replied for the visitors.

Vernon takes on Wenatchee in the next round.