A late powerplay tally from Paul Leroux extended Beaver Valley’s season – for two more periods – until Brock Palmer’s unassisted effort in triple overtime gave Kimberley the hard fought 3-2 win.

With the victory, the Dynamiters take the best-of-seven series in five games.

Nitehawks goalie Noah Decottignies was named the road star of the game with 44 saves on the night.

The Nitros – who have lost only one game this playoff – will represent the Kootenay Conference in the KIJHL finals versus either Kelowna or Revelstoke.