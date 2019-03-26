CRA services back up and running

Canadians can resume filing their taxes online after a glitch in the hardware systems shut down the tax services all day Monday.

Canada Revenue Agency issued a blanket apology. However, by early evening, the agency was tweeting its gratitude for the patience of Canadians in saying the hardware issue had been fixed and all services were back up and running.

Woman who aided Edward Snowden now living in Canada

A woman who escaped violence and human trafficking and helped shelter former CIA whistle blower Edward Snowden has arrived in Canada for a new life she hopes will be free of persecution.

Vanessa Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter arrived Monday night at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, having been granted refugee status in January. The pair will live in a Montreal apartment provided to them by a non-profit group that filed her asylum application in 2016.

Tension between Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould may be long standing

There’s new information to suggest the relationship between the prime minister and his ex-minister of justice soured in 2017, long before the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Well-placed sources tell The Canadian Press that Justin Trudeau and Jody Wilson-Raybould had what they call a ”significant disagreement” when she recommended a conservative Manitoba judge to be chief justice of the Supreme Court. Her candidate wasn’t even a sitting member of the top court and had been a vocal critic of its activism on the Charter of Rights.