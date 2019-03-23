Noah Decottignies made 43 saves to backstop Beaver Valley to a 4-1 win over Kimberley and prevent a sweep of the best-of-seven series.

Michael Hagen’s 6th goal of the post season stood as the game winner in a heated, chippy battle.

The two teams combined for 13 powerplays and 64 penalty minutes in front of a big crowd in Fruitvale.

Game five is slated for Monday in Kimberley, puck drop at 7.