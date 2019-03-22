A second case of measles has been confirmed in the Interior Health Authority (IH) in 100 Mile House. IH medical health officers have determined that this infection is connected to the previous case identified in 100 Mile House two weeks ago. Both cases are connected to outbreaks outside of the province and are not linked to cases on the BC coast.

There are the only two confirmed cases of measles in IH at this time and the risk to the broader public is considered low. IH is monitoring and following up with individuals who may have been in contact with the patient to determine immunization status and, if necessary, offering them post-exposure protection.