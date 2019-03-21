A search warrant executed in Castlegar this week resulted in the seizure of controlled substance and Canadian currency, say RCMP.

On March 20 at 7:45 pm, the Joint Crime Reduction Unit of Castlegar and Trail, along with the assistance of Castlegar General Duty members, executed the search warrant at a residence located in the 2600 block of 10th Avenue.

A 62 year old Castlegar man was taken into custody.

Police say there was also evidence to support drug trafficking.

The man was later released from custody and will appear in Castlegar Court on August 21.