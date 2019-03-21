It wasn’t unanimous, but the Regional District of Central Kootenay adopted its 2019 budget today, worth $62 million.

“It was a long process this year,” chair Aimee Watson says. “We started way earlier, not only because we have new directors but because we recognize in a budget process, it’s a lot to absorb and numbers change constantly.”

The amount you will pay depends on where you live. Each of the RDCK’s 20 municipalities and rural areas has different service levels.

But Watson said she is proud that “local government is one of the only orders of government where we can tell you to the penny what we’re doing with your money.

“We actually ask you ‘Are you okay with that? Do you want that to happen?’ Seeing increases in participation at our budget meetings at remote places like Meadow Creek is great because it shows citizens are engaged in the services they own.”

By contrast, however, the budget meeting this year in Nelson was not well attended.

Two directors, rural Castlegar’s Andy Davidoff and Salmo’s Diana Lockwood, voted against the budget.

Davidoff has previously expressed his concerns over the handling of plans for upgrades to the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex. He is unhappy borrowing limits are being increased without a referendum.