Trail and District RCMP are notifying the public of two services available after Sunday’s tragic crash on Seven Mile Dam Road. The Trail and Greater District Detachment Victim Services offer a wide range of services and information that is made available when requested. You can either call Victim Services 250-368-2184 or attend the front counter of the Trail and Greater District Detachment between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday, to book an appointment.

There’s also an event happening at the Trail Youth Centre (1696 2nd Avenue) today from 5:00-7:00pm. It’s hosted by the Trauma and Grief Response Team from the Trail Fair Society. Teens, parents, frontline workers, and any other community members who may need to talk or want more information on how to respond to those experiencing trauma or grief are welcome to attend.