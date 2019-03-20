Online registration is open for the Columbia Basin Transboundary Conference: One River, One Future. The international conference will address key issues related to the future of the Columbia River. It’s co-hosted by Columbia Basin Trust and Northwest Power and Conservation Council in Kimberly from September 12 to 14, 2019.

The conference includes break-out sessions, interactive workshops, presentations, networking events and a guided regional tour and will cover the river’s ecosystem, management, and international implications. Conference participants will share perspectives and build an understanding of current issues, emerging challenges, innovations and integrated approaches with respect to the Columbia River.

Four previous conferences have been hosted in Castlegar and Spokane with the last happening in 2014. The cost is $199 and policy makers, scientists and experts in the field of economics, energy or the environment are invited to attend.

Discussions will happen on the following: