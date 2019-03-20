Reaction continues over federal budget

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the Trudeau government’s final budget of their mandate didn’t go far enough on universal pharmacare or job-skills training, and did nothing to address affordable housing concerns.

The Liberals’ pre-election budget announced financial help for first-time home buyers through measures including picking up a portion of their mortgage costs. However, Singh says the millennials the Liberals are targeting can’t use retirement savings because most simply don’t have that kind of cash set aside.

Decision on Brexit delay not expected this week

The head of the European Union’s executive branch says a decision on a delay to Brexit is unlikely at this week’s EU summit and the bloc’s leaders may have to meet again next week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask the EU for a delay to the scheduled March 29th Brexit ahead of an EU summit starting Thursday. The European Commission President says he hasn’t received a letter as of this morning and notes May doesn’t have an agreement to anything yet — “either in her cabinet or in Parliament.”

President Trump critical of social media

It appears that Donald Trump is unhappy with what many would say is his favourite hobby next to golf — social media.

The American president is calling for something to be done to make social media companies liable for their content. Trump was lamenting what he says is “discrimination” against conservatives and Republicans by Facebook, Google and Twitter — accusing them of colluding with radical-left-