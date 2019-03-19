The Trail engineering firm purchased the former J Balfour and Sons Ltd. building and is settling into the newly renovated space (Submitted: Austin Engineering)

Austin Engineering in Trail has added a second location to house its growing staff and services. Established in 2014, the firm specializes in hydrotechnical engineering and dam safety, while also offering structural and geotechnical engineering services. They’ve been recognized provincially after winning the Clean Energy BC Operational Excellence Award in both 2017 and 2018 for their 3D modeling and seismic testing and analysis on one of FortisBC’s extreme consequence dams.

Announced this week was the purchase of the former J Balfour and Sons building located at 1151 Cedar Avenue to complement its existing office downtown. The state-of-the-art lab, featuring a shake table and a hydraulics model flume, is currently located at MIDAS (Metallurgical Industrial Development Acceleration and Studies) but will be relocated to the company’s new building. This puts research and development together with daily business operations all under one roof.

Owner and principal engineer Roger Austin says he’s “extremely proud of the team.” More than 600 projects have been successfully completed and the business has also received multiple awards, all in five years.