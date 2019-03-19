It looks like a winning start to the trading day with Dow futures higher by 87 points and the S&P up by 8.

The TSX is looking for a third straight day of gains after finishing yesterday up 111 points.

The price of oil is closest to the highest it has been all year, up $0.40 to $50.49 a barrel.

With the Trudeau government set to table its last federal budget before the fall election all eyes will be on the loonie which has gained 13-one hundredths of a cent to $0.7512 cents U.S.