Avalanche Canada is warning back country users that warm temperatures will increase the likelihood of avalanches throughout the mountains. A Special Public Avalanche Warning has been issued which applies to all the forecast regions in western Canada.

“This is the first big warming to hit our snowpack, which is still fairly complex and winter-like,” explains Senior Avalanche Forecaster Grant Helgeson. “Any time the snowpack is hit with a big change, it tends to de-stabilize. The temperatures are forecast to increase substantially this week, with no nighttime cooling. This will weaken the snowpack on all aspects, increasing the possibility of large natural avalanches as well making it easier for the weight of a person to trigger deeper weak layers.”

As of Monday, March 18, the Alpine and Treeline danger ratings are at High for the Kootenay Boundary and South Columbia Regions and are Considerable in the Purcells.