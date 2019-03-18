The Kootenay Pass is expected to close today from 1:00-5:00PM PDT. There is an alternate route on Highway 3A via the Kootenay Lake Ferry. Delays are possible as the Osprey 2000 is operating with reduced capacity due to low water flows.

There is also avalanche control work planned for Highway 31A between New Denver (the intersection with Highway 6NS) and Retallack (Kalso Creek South Fork Road). The work is planned from 1:00-4:00PM PDT with up to two hours delays expected.

You can visit DriveBC for more information.