Police attended to a single vehicle crash on Seven Mile Dam Road near Trail yesterday afternoon, which has likely resulted in two fatalities. RCMP with West Kootenay Traffic Services and Trail and District Detachment arrived at approximately 4:12 pm. A Volkswagon Beetle driven by a female from Salmo, drove off the road at a curve, went down a steep embankment, and into the Pend d’Oreille River. According to West Kootenay Traffic, the driver and front passenger, a 15 year old female from Warfield, managed to get out of the submerged vehicle and to the surface, but two other occupants did not surface. A 15 year old male and 18 year old female both from Fruitvale are missing and presumed deceased.

Seven Mile Dam Road was closed for several hours while emergency personnel completed examination of the scene. Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team are on scene today to attempt to locate and recover the vehicle and remaining occupants. Sergeant Chad Badry with the RCMP West Kootenay Traffic asks that drivers avoid the area while the RCMP continue to investigate the cause of this tragic crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-354-5180.