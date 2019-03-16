Braeden Tuck scored and added a helper on an empty netter as the Trail Smoke Eaters locked down the Vernon Vipers 3-1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Spencer McLean’s 2nd of the post season stood as the game winner while Donovan Buskey continued his strong play, stopping 16 shots for the win.

Game two is tonight (Saturday) in Vernon with puck drop at 7.