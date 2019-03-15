BC Arts Council grants are being distributed throughout the province. $103,210 in funding will benefit organizations in the Kootenay West riding including the following:

Nightwood Editions: $48,132

Kootenay Gallery Of Art, History And Science: $20,700

Trail & District Community Arts Council: $13,078

Rossland Council For Arts & Culture: $12,000

Slocan Lake Gallery Society / Dba Slocan Lake Arts Council: $2,800

Slocan Valley Community Arts Council: $6,500

The funding is meant to create new programs that encourage more inclusivity and accessibility in the creative sector. That also includes programs that support emerging Indigenous artists. “A lively art scene is central to a vibrant community,” said Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy. “Our government is making important investments in the creative economy.”

This year’s Provincial budget announced an additional $15 million over the next three years to the BC Arts Council, bringing its annual budget to $34 million in 2019-20.