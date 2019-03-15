One man facing murder charges following terrorist attack in New Zealand

One man is facing murder charges after 49 people were killed and just as many injured in a New Zealand shooting.

The country’s Prime Minister is calling it the darkest day in history after gunmen opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch earlier today. Reports suggest the people responsible for the shooting had a manifesto with many other targets.

Shooting video eludes officials trying to remove it

The New Zealand shooting is going viral on social media.

The shooting was live-streamed on Facebook and as moderators attempt to remove the video, it keeps getting reposted on the social media site and other services like YouTube. Officials are urging people to stop sharing the video.

Home sales dropped to the lowest since 2012 in February

The price tag on Canadian homes is dropping further.

In February, the average price of a home fell 5.2 per cent to just over $460,000. The number of homes sold was the lowest it’s been in the last six years, with almost 30,000 properties changing owners.