West Kootenay music students pursuing post-secondary education have a scholarship opportunity that’s now available. Applications are open for the 2019 June Lythgoe Scholarship until the April 30 deadline. Applicants have to be attending a recognized post-secondary institution. The 2016 recipient, Emma Chart, used the Scholarship to help with her studies at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York city.

Lythgoe was someone passionately committed to furthering opportunities for artistic excellence in Nelson and was instrumental in creating the Amy Ferguson Institute to further the vocal arts.

For more information, click here.