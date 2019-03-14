Michael Hagen’s first period tally stood as the game winner, as the Beaver Valley Nitehawks shut down the Nelson Leafs in a commanding 3-0 win.

Despite five powerplays, the Leafs only registered 16 shots on the night – which Noah Decottignies turned aside for the shut out.

The win puts Beaver Valley up 3-1 in the series, with game five slated for tomorrow (Friday) in Nelson – puck drop at 7.