Alex Martin, staff Thursday, Mar. 14th, 2019 Michael Hagen's first period tally stood as the game winner, as the Beaver Valley Nitehawks shut down the Nelson Leafs in a commanding 3-0 win. Despite five powerplays, the Leafs only registered 16 shots on the night – which Noah Decottignies turned aside for the shut out. The win puts Beaver Valley up 3-1 in the series, with game five slated for tomorrow (Friday) in Nelson – puck drop at 7. Tags: Beaver Valley NitehawkshockeyKIJHLNelson LeafsSports