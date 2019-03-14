Dipping Boeing shares are pulling down North American markets once again.

The Bay Street index is down 43 points to 16,106 as gold slips to $1,294.

Across the border the Dow is down 30 points to 25,672.

Facebook stock is dipping as the social media giant is under the microscope by US authorities over sharing user data.

The price of crude is growing after a slip dip this morning, with US oil up to 58.57 a barrel.

The Loonie is down to 75 cents US.