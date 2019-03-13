A Castlegar driver received an expensive penalty for using their Smart Watch while driving. March is distracted driving and occupant restraint month for all police in BC and intensified enforcement is underway.

The RCMP’s West Kootenay Integrated Road Safety Unit nabbed the driver on March 11 on Columbia Avenue. RCMP says what initially grabbed the officer’s attention was the driver focusing intently on her watch. He then watched her start to tap and swipe the watch. A subsequent pull over determined that the driver was using a Smart Watch.

“This was a clear case of using an electronic device while driving,” according to RCMP.

Sergeant Chad Badry with West Kootenay Traffic Services feels it’s almost worse than using a conventional cell phone. He says “trying to steer and read messages on a smart watch is just not smart.”

The penalty for using an electronic device while driving starts at $368.