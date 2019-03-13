Highway 3B was closed in Trail yesterday afternoon after a motor vehicle incident involving five vehicles. Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded just after 3:30PM to the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Victoria Street. Three members from the Trail detachment attended as well as RCMP and BC Ambulance Service.

The highway was closed for over an hour and traffic was significantly backed up. One patient was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP are investigating.