Sunwing first Canadian airline to ground Boeing jets

“Evolving commercial reasons”.

That’s why Canadian company Sunwing is grounding its Boeing 737 Max 8 planes. Britain, the EU and other countries have banned the use of the planes for now after a new model crashed in Ethiopia. Canada has refused to join this trend, but the Transportation Minister is expected to give an update on the issue this morning.

Air Canada flight attendants’ union calls for other options for worrisome employees

Flight attendants are now pushing back against Air Canada’s use of Boeing jets.

The workers’ union says its members have major safety concerns and is calling on the airline to allow employees to switch flights from Max 8s if they want to. This comes after the union told its members the media reports on the Boeing jets were blown out of proportion.

SNC-Lavalin matter back in Ottawa today as opposition calls for return of Jody Wils0n-Raybould

The Tories are going to push hard to get Jody-Wilson Raybould to testify once again.

Despite the Liberals shutting the motion down recently, opposition MPs will try to pass another motion to hear more from the former Justice Minister on the SNC-Lavalin matter. She gave a damming testimony weeks ago saying the PMO pressured her to help the Canadian company reach a deal out of court.

George Pell, senior Vatican official, sentenced to six years for sex crimes

The most senior Vatican official convicted for sex crimes will spend up to six years in prison.

But, former Australian Cardinal and Vatican Treasurer George Pell, found guilty of assaulting choir boys, could also make parole in less than four years according to the terms of his sentencing. One victim’s father called the sentence inadequate.