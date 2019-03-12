A coalition group have written an open letter hoping to see a ban on what they call ‘wildlife killing’ contests. Organizations, scientists and local artists are all signatories, including Jim Lawrence who runs a wildlife photography business in the West Kootenay.

“I’ve been here forever, for more than 70 years in the West Kootenay. I’m very interested in our wildlife; like to do what we can to protect it. We’re losing a lot of species. We do have to pay attention to our wildlife.”

He adds the issue isn’t with hunting but killing for the sake of killing.

“It’s a request urging the government of British Columbia to immediately stop the killing contests and modernize the regulations.”

Two West Kootenay clubs and one business were mentioned in the letter, which was sent to the Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources. It identified an ad by The West Kootenay Outdoorsmen offering a bounty of $500 to members for each wolf killed, which was said to be posted in a Nelson Rod and Club Club newsletter. A Predator Tournament promoted by the Creston Rod and Gun Club was also cited.

Minister Doug Donaldson did respond to the letter saying that the ministry does not condone or encourage these types of events, and that there are currently no rules preventing them, providing the hunters are properly licensed and all laws are followed.