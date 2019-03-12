30 new sculptures are expected this May for the Castlegar Sculpture Walk. In 2018 they saw their highest number yet at 34. A new tiered sponsorship system was another positive highlight as it helped bring in more revenues. There were some challenges though, explains Executive Director Joy Barrett.

“It was definitely a tough year for us in terms of damage to the sculptures. I think we had four incidents all together. We had Humpty Dumpty who was pushed off his wall. We had of course a stolen sculpture, the Desert Big Horn, which luckily did reappear the next morning.”

High gas prices also put a strain on things as annual trips are made to the United States to pick up and drop off sculptures. She says they’ve also printed a new brochure that Information Centres around the province are looking to stock, which is great news, but the cost of printing them adds up as well.

The City does provide annual operating funds. This year Sculpture Walk has requested $65,000, plus an additional $15,000 goes towards the People’s Choice winner.

That funding was recommended by council for one year only. Sculpture Walk is currently developing a business plan and council will reconsider their funding request in 2020 with the plan in place. Its purpose is to identify ways to expand revenue, continue to partner with communities in the region, support and promote artists, and capitalize on the current position of ‘Sculpture Capital of Canada.’ It was made possible thanks to funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

No budget decisions are final yet and have been made only as recommendations.