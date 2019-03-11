Interior Health (IH) medical health officers have identified one measles case in 100 Mile House, BC. They suspect that the infection was likely acquired outside of the province and that it is not linked to the other cases in the Lower Mainland. IH state that the risk to the broader public is considered low. So far, medical officers have followed up with individuals who have been in contact with the patient to prevent further infection. People who have been to these following locations may have been exposed to the measles virus and are eligible for treatment.

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 – Tim Hortons, 100 Mile House, 4-6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1, 2019 – Spruce Hills Resort, 108 Mile Ranch, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 2019 – Interlakes Market and Canco, Lone Butte, 5-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 2019 – Interlakes Regional Library, Lone Butte, 5:30-8:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 2019 – Smitty’s Restaurant, 100 Mile House, 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 2019 – Spruce Hills Resort, 108 Mile Ranch, 4:15-7:30 p.m.

“The incubation period from seven to 21 days,” says Chief of Staff of the Creston Valley Hospital Nerine Kleinhans. “If you were in contact with somebody, you could be a carrier and you could have this virus without showing any symptoms. So that is why it is such an easy virus to get.”

To curb the spread of measles, Interior Health strongly suggests adults and children get up to date with their vaccinations. A process that is free, easy and safe according to Kleinhans.

“You can go to your health centre and they can track records all the way back, all over Canada. But you will have to be specific about where you were born and where you spent your first six years of life. What is important is that re-vaccination is safe. So if you have any doubt, it’s safe for you to get vaccinated again.”

If a person was born before 1970, HealthLinkBC assumes that person is already immunized due to the measles vaccination policy of the time.

Addressing parents who choose not to vaccinate their children, Kleinhans says she understands the mentality, but does not condone it.

“None of us want to have a one-year-old baby hurt, but that is a part of the process to them immune. Even now, it is very emotional, super emotionally involved. Often, [the decision not to vaccinate] isn’t fact based. It’s just that emotional belief that this is not good.”

Interior Health describes the symptoms as ‘fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes. These are followed by a rash, which starts first on the face and neck, spreads to the chest, arms and legs, and lasts for at least three days.’

If a person suffers from these symptoms they are warned not to go to the hospital, but simply call 8-1-1.